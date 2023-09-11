Iran neutralized 400 bombs in recent months: intelligence chief 

TEHRAN – The Iranian intelligence minister said during a TV show on Sunday that his country has found and diffused at least 400 bombs in recent months.

Esmaeil Khatib said 40 of the explosives were planned to be detonated during the mourning processions of the Islamic calendar month of Muharram.

The minister also touched on the 2022 fall riots, saying Iran’s intelligence had predicted that various intelligence services, think tanks and semi-official organizations were plotting chaotic schemes against Iran.

“Due to their dependence on the Shah’s toppled regime and their terrorist and separatist nature, they were planning for the overthrow of the Iranian government. At the end of the Iranian calendar year of 1400, they had already made their plans,” stated the official.

Khatib explained that more than 50 intelligence services had held various meetings and trained more than 200 media outlets in order to create chaos and sedition last year through social media.

The anti-Iran groups and governments also decided to incite insecurity by promoting terrorism alongside the virtual war they had launched, the intelligence chief remarked.



“These 50 intelligence services have more money to spend than our country’s entire annual budget. These groups are divided into two services. The main ones and the leaders are the spy services of the United States, Britain and Israel which have been allocating tasks and making directions. Proxy intelligence services like Denmark's operate on behalf of the main ones,” he revealed.

Khatib also disclosed that the enemies of Iran created a factory manufacturing weapons near the country, whose products regularly got smuggled into Iran. He also mentioned the Kurdistan region of Iraq, saying the autonomous region has turned into the safe haven of terrorists and separatists seeking to harm Iran.

The intelligence minister also warned that the end goal of the governments waging war against Iran is to impose some sort of “colonialism” on the country.

MHA/PA

