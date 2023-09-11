Rudbarak Forest: an ultimate destination for adventure enthusiasts

TEHRAN - Nestled in the heart of the Alborz mountain range, about 70 kilometers northeast of Shahmirzad, lies the picturesque Rudbarak Forest.

Known for its lush greenery, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking natural scenery, Rudbarak is a popular destination for tourists looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in nature.

As you enter the forest, you'll be greeted by towering trees with branches so dense they block the sun, creating a cool and soothing atmosphere. A walk through the winding paths allows you to explore the lush undergrowth and listen to the soothing sounds of the natural stream flowing nearby.

One of the unique features of the forest is its diverse range of trees, which include oak, pine, spruce, ash, and maple. The trees are so tall that they seem to touch the sky, providing ample cover for the vast array of wildlife that calls Rudbarak home. Visitors may be lucky enough to spot black bears, wolves, foxes, wildcats, deer, and a variety of birds.

The forest landscape is also dotted with stunning natural landmarks, such as the Firoozkooh River and the iconic rocky hills, which offer breathtaking views over the surrounding landscape.

To make the most out of a visit to Rudbarak, one can camp in designated areas, enjoying a barbecue with family or friends. Hiking trails permeate the forest, making it an excellent spot for exploration. One can also visit the nearby Firoozkooh town, where ancient ruins and a majestic waterfall await.

Overall, a visit to Rudbarak Forest is a treat for the senses. With its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity, it is truly one of Iran's natural jewels. A perfect escape for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

There are two routes to travel to the forest, both of which start from Shahmirzad- Foulad Mahaleh Road. From the exit of this road, by passing through Gardaneh-ye Bashm, after 50 kilometers the Rudbarak Village signposts gradually appear. The path of the village has a dirt road that goes north. By passing through the village of Rudbarak and three kilometers driving, you can reach Lower Rudbarak.

It also should be said that Rudbarak has been hosting the festival of traditions and local games of Iranian tribes for many years. Every year at the beginning of spring, different Iranian ethnic groups, including Kurds, Lor, Turkmen, Arab Turks, Baloch, and many others, gather together and celebrate three days of summer with each other in this beautiful area, by performing local dances and displaying handicrafts and traditional foods.

AFM