‘Azerbaijan has assured Iran it has no intention to attack Armenia’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters on Monday that the Republic of Azerbaijan has assured Iran that it has no intention to take military action against neighboring Armenia.

“We are in contact with the officials of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Officials of Armenia had expressed worry over a possible new clash on the part of Azerbaijan but officials of Azerbaijan have sent messages to us that they have no intention to take any military action,” Kanaani stated.

“Because of the importance of the developments in the Caucasus and the impact of any instability, unrest, and new tension in the region on the entire region,” Iran is sensitive about the security of its northern borders and is closely watching the situation, he pointed out.

Transfer of unblocked funds soon

Reuters had reported that Iranian funds blocked in South Korea under the guise of U.S. sanctions would be transferred to Qatari banks as soon as this week.

Kanaani also expressed hope that the transfer of unfrozen assets will be completed in the coming days.

According to the accord, Kanaani said Iran is permitted to utilize its unblocked funds “to buy unsanctioned goods”.

He emphasized once more that the prisoner swap arrangement with the U.S. had nothing to do with the release of the funds.

“Considering the humanitarian nature of the issue, we are ready to implement the prisoner swap deal,” he declared, pointing out that it could have happened a long time ago if the American side had cooperated and had not made it dependent on other issues, like the nuclear deal, which the U.S. unilaterally ended in May 2018 despite Iran’s full and strict compliance.

Kanaani went on to add, “Based on the reached agreement, we are optimistic that the exchange of prisoners will happen soon.”

“No extension of the deadline for Iraq to disarm Kurdish separatists”

Kanaani also said that “Iran’s stance is completely clear. According to the agreement reached with the Iraqi government, the final deadline for the disarmament of the terrorist and separatist forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan region ends on September 19 and that deadline will not be extended in any way.”

He added that the Iraqi government has taken steps in this direction and has stated that it would keep its promises.

Iran, Russia to establish comprehensive plan for relations

Kanaani told reporters that “talks are underway between the two countries to draft a comprehensive document” that will serve as “a complete and comprehensive roadmap” that will allow government institutions to pursue bilateral ties based on the set goal.

He stated that the two parties have exchanged a draft agreement, which is currently being reviewed by their working groups.

On the attack on Iran’s embassy in Paris, Kanaani said “we strongly condemn” the assault.

France’s diplomats in Tehran and Paris have received a formal notice of complaint from Iran, he pointed out