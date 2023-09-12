Over 100,000 cooperatives active in country

TEHRAN- Over 100,000 cooperatives are active in the country, Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi announced.

The official said that these cooperatives are active in different economic areas including industry and mine, agriculture, services, health and treatment, and housing.

Abdollahi has stressed the need to remove the obstacles in the way of the country’s cooperatives, saying: “If we believe in the cooperative economy, we must remove the obstacles in the way of this sector; the role of the parliament is important in this regard and I hope this part will be taken into consideration in the amendment of the cooperative laws and in the seventh National Development Plan.”

The official made the remarks in Iran’s first Cooperative Economy Congress, which was held in Tehran on Sunday with the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi and Labor and Social Welfare Minister Solat Mortazavi.

MA