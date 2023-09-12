Iran’s Javadi wins gold at 2023 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Mir Mostafa Javadi claimed a gold medal at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday night.

The 23-year-old weightlifter won the highly-competitive Men’s 89-Kilogram Group A division.

He lifted 169kg in snatch and walked away with gold in the clean and jerk at 215kg and won the gold medal with a total of 384kg.

China’s Li Dayin snatched the silver with 383kg (170/213) and bronze medal went to Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla-Sanchez with 381kg (171/210).

With his unexpected performance, Javadi bullied his way into the debate over who will make it to the 89-kilogram podium at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.