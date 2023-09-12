Tantashev chosen to officiate Persepolis, Al Nassr Match

TEHRAN – Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan has been chosen to officiate the match between Iran’s Persepolis and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in Group E of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

His countrymen Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin will assist him in the match.

Persepolis will host Al Nassr at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Uzbekistan’s Akhrol Riskullaev will be the fourth official.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in this match.