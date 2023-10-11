Prominent Nigerian cleric receives warm welcome in Tehran

TEHRAN – Leading Islamic scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky was met with a cheering crowd on Wednesday as he arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Zakzaky, who is a largely venerated cleric in Nigeria as well as the neighboring countries, has gained immense popularity among Iranians in the past years for his altruistic endeavors and support for the oppressed.

“I am very happy that such a crowd supports the resistance today, and I have nothing to say but to thank you dear ones,” Sheikh Zakzaky said upon arriving in Tehran.

People surrounded the cleric at the airport, while holding placards and chanting slogans in support of the resistance. Zakzaky is accompanied by his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim throughout the trip.

This is the Nigerian scholar’s second trip abroad since getting released from house arrest. Zakzaky was initially arrested in 2015, when the Nigerian army attacked his residence, which also served as a place of worship for Nigerian Muslims, killing 250 of Zakzaky’s followers including his three sons. The attack happening in Zaria, Kaduna state, is now known as the Zaria Massacre.

Zakzaky and his wife were acquitted from all charges after six years of house arrest on August 28, 2021.

“We are all under a great test, and it is hoped that the Islamic Revolution will bring about change in the whole world, including in the US and Europe, to set the ground for the emergence of the last Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi (PBUH),” Zakzaky said in an address at the airport.

He has founded more than 300 schools in Nigeria and other African nations and has also established charities for health and educational support of African Muslims.

He has also been an avid advocator of Islamic values. Millions of people have reverted to Islam after getting inspired by Zakzaky’s humble and fair-minded character.

Zakzaky is due to appear in a ceremony in the University of Tehran during his stay in Iran.

MHA/PA

