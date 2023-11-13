Iran down Kazakhstan at 2023 IBSA Goalball Asia/Pacific

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team overpowered Kazakhstan 10-0 in their opening match of the 2023 IBSA Goalball Asia/Pacific Championships on Monday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Mongolia and South Korea in the following days in Group B in Hangzhou, China.

Group A consists of China, Australia, Thailand, and Pakistan.

Iran, which won a bronze medal in the recent Asian Para Games, are in a very good position to get their ticket to Paris 2024.

China will be participating, but they have already qualified for the Paralympics. Japan, which won a silver medal in the same competition, decided not to participate in this continental championship, opening up all the possibilities for the Persian squad.