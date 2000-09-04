Mere Denial Not Enough, MKO Terrorists Should Be Thrown Out of Iraq

Iraq yesterday denied charges by Iran's former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani that Baghdad was seeking to destabilize the Islamic system, according to an AFP dispatch.

But the reality on the ground is that ever since the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) set up its bases on the Iraqi soil, trouble has frequently been reported in the areas close to the border between the two countries.

The MKO terrorists, or Monafeqin (hypocrites), as they are known by the Iranian people for their nefarious activities, have recently accelerated their terrorist activities, making the innocent Iranian people a target of their blind acts of terrorism.

These mercenaries launched their subversive campaign against the Islamic Republic a short while after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and martyred a large number of innocent people only because they were devoted to the system as well as veteran revolutionary figures and senior government officials like chief justice Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, president Mohammad-Ali Rajaei and prime minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar.

This was in 1981, when the Islamic Republic was a nascent system.

Still, Monafeqin failed in their diabolic goal. Thus, it is quite clear that today they can by no means undermine Iran's stability.

Nevertheless, the Iraqi government is held responsible for the acts of terrorism conducted by these mercenaries against the innocent Iranian people. In other words, the statement by the government in Baghdad that it has nothing to do with the crimes committed by Monafeqin does not sound logical by any standards.

Iran wants friendly relations with all its neighbors, including Iraq. If this is also the intention of the Iraqi government, it should immediately throw the MKO terrorists out of that country.

