Sampras Solves South Korean, Krajicek Awaits

NEW YORK Pete Sampras solved the mystery of surprising South Korean qualifier Lee Hyung-Taik at the U.S.

Open to set up a quarterfinals clash against his most difficult opponent Richard Krajicek.

Four-time Open champion Sampras took some time to gauge the game of the gritty, 24-year-old Lee before posting a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 6-4 win in their rain-interrupted fourth-round match.

"He came out here and he was as cool as a cucumber," Sampras said after facing the little-known lee for the first time. "He's a good player." The victory by sampras proceeded according to the form book once the match resumed at 3-1 in the second set following a rain delay of two hours, 25 minutes at a much cooler and windier National Tennis Center.

"In the first set, it's always difficult playing someone I've never seen play," said Sampras. "He wasn't overwhelmed by the situation, playing me on center court.

He came out and held his own.

"But after I got the first set, I started to settle down and started playing a little bit better." Krajicek Awaits Sampras Just beating Sampras into the quarters was former Wimbledon champion Krajicek, who completed a 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 6-1 win over Dominik Hrbaty of the Slovak Republic over in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The hard-hitting Dutchman hammered home 15 aces against Hrbaty and will next train his dangerous serve-and-volley game at Sampras, whom he has beaten six times in nine previous career meetings.

Monday's action saw one upset of substance as Spain's Carlos Moya ousted eighth-seeded compatriot Alex Corretja 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 4-6 6-4 in a third-round match held over from Sunday's drenching rain.

Moya, who beat Corretja in the 1998 French Open final, had slipped to 55th in the rankings after struggling to find his form because of back problems.

The 24-year-old Moya will next meet 1999 Open runner-up Todd Martin, who completed a straight-sets victory over 10th seed Cedric Pioline of France.

(Reuter)