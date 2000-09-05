Russia Launches U.S. Satellite From Kazakhstan

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan A Russian Proton-K rocket carrying a U.S. Sirius-2 communications satellite blasted off from a Russian launch pad at Baikonur in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The successful launch was the second for Sirius, whose first satellite went up on July 1. The company plans to broadcast digital radio to motorists in the United States. A third satellite launch is scheduled in November.

Two Proton rockets crashed over Kazakhstan last year, leading Kazakh authorities to slap a temporary ban on launches from Baikonur, but this was lifted in February after an investigation.

Since then there has been a series of commercial launches, providing essential funds for Russia's cash-strapped space program.

A Russian-built module carrying living quarters for the International Space Station (ISS) was launched on a Proton rocket from Baikonur, which Russia leases from former Soviet Kazakhstan, on July 12.

The ISS groups Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan and Europe.

(Reuter)