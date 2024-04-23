Gilan flourishes with 30% surge in inbound tourism

TEHRAN – Situated in the north of Iran, Gilan province welcomed more than a thousand foreign tourists since the beginning of the Persian New Year [March 20] to secure its place as a sought-after destination across Iran.

Gilan’s director-general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts revealed the outstanding surge in terms of foreign tourists’ arrivals to the province from the beginning point of the year.

Pointing to a notable 30% upsurge in inbound tourists’ entrance, compared to the same figure of a year earlier, Vali Jahani highlighted that the official accommodation facilities within the province played host to these more than a thousand foreign visitors.

Regarding the most sought-after destinations provincewide, the official mentioned Astara, Rasht and Lahijan.

Fuman and Bandar-e Anzali also ranked as the fourth and fifth most frequented destinations within the province, the director-general further explained.

“As per records, the occupancy rate of accommodation centers across the province reached 100% throughout spring holidays which covered Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr holidays,” Jahani disclosed, “which works as a testify to how much domestic and inbound visitors have a penchant to explore Gilan’s attractions”.

Mentioning the province as one of the most crowd-pleasing destinations countrywide, the official attributed the popularity to the enhancement of infrastructures in the tourism services sphere.

“It’s the second year in a row that Gilan shines bright in terms of playing host to tourists,” Jahani brought to light.

The director-general also cited some examples of taken measures with an eye toward boosting tourism provincewide, featuring planning various festivals to appreciate the special times of the year, increasing the number of museums and renovation of the historical sites.

“These measures have played a pivotal rule in surging the total number of visitors to the province,” Jahani winded up.

Boasting more than three thousand tourism facilities, Gilan province is considered to be a tourism hotspot, with more than 12,000 active individuals in the field.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.