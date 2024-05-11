Iran’s women’s futsal need long-term plan: Soleymani

TEHRAN – Head coach of Iran’s women’s futsal team Forouzan Soleymani said that they need a long-term plan to move further in the FIFA World Ranking.

Team Melli are eighth in the first FIFA Futsal World Ranking released on Monday.

FIFA has launched the official FIFA Futsal World Ranking with powerhouses Brazil the first number-one nation in both the men’s and women’s charts as the rapidly growing sport takes another major step forward.

Brazil sit top, followed by Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Colombia, Thailand and Russia.

“As you see, Thailand are sixth in the ranking and it’s while we are champions of Asia. It shows that we need to compete in more international tournaments like what Thailand have done,” Soleymani said.

“The football federation of Iran should pave the way for the women’s futsal team to participate in the more international events. We have just competed in the CAFA tournaments but we need more matches. Women’s futsal team need a long-term plan to move up in the ranking,” she added.

“FIFA is going to hold Futsal Women's World Cup and it can help us to secure a better place in the ranking. The Iranian women play in the several categories but our futsal need to take part in the international events and the role of the federation is very important,” Soleymani concluded.