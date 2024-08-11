Iranian short animation “Piano” to compete in Turkish festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian short animation “Piano,” directed by Marjan Keshani and Shahab Shamsi has been selected for the competition section of the 6th Directed By Women Turkey, due to be held from September 13 to 15 in Istanbul.

A production of the Documentary, Experimental, and Animation Film Center (DEFC), “Piano” will compete in the Best International Short Film competition alongside 11 other films, ILNA reported.

“Piano” is a 7-minute animation that explores the themes of poverty and the hardship of life. It tells the story of someone who dreams of buying a Piano but their dream is shattered when a war erupts, leaving them struggling to acquire even the most basic necessities of life.

Directed By Women Turkey which will bring together the directors and films of women at the national and international level in İstanbul. There will be a universal festival where short films from women with different perspectives and stories from each language and culture meet.

Directed By Women Turkey is the Turkish organization of the festival, which has been held in many countries around the world, especially in New York and Spain, for six years in September.

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