Iran marks Daryagholi Sourani's legacy on his martyrdom anniversary

TEHRAN – Iran marked the anniversary of Daryagholi Sourani’s sacrifice with a tribute to those who keep his spirit alive today.

Known for his heroic bike ride that saved Abadan from a surprise attack during the Iran-Iraq war, Sourani’s story still resonates, inspiring a new generation of unsung heroes honored by Tehran’s Peace Museum.

He is the man who jumped on his bike one critical night to warn the people of Abadan about an imminent attack, saving countless lives. Weeks later, he died from shrapnel wounds and was quietly buried at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

Every year, Tehran’s Peace Museum hosts a ceremony in Sourani’s honor, recognizing modern-day heroes who carry on his spirit of dedication. This year’s honorees include:

- Abdolhossein Banadari – A community commander who defended Zolfaghar District in 1980 and fought throughout the eight-year war.

- Abdolhossein Tanha – A Basiji and philanthropist, who has dedicated his time to preserving the Zolfaghar battlefield.

- Morteza Sarhangi – The “father of resistance literature,” who’s documented the war’s history through powerful books.

- Mohsen Sharifian – A musician who brings traditional southern music to life, often performing at international events, including commemorations in Hiroshima.

Alongside these honorees were Mohammad Reza Taghipour, Peace Museum director, and Mohsen Zarghami, a veteran of the Zolfaghar operations. The ceremony’s film captures the last twelve years of these awards, showing how Iran honors those who, like Sourani, put the good of others first.