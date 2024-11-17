Israeli strike kills Hezbollah media chief

TEHRAN- Israel’s killing machine operates relentlessly in Lebanon as more civilians and officials fall victim to the regime’s airstrikes.

An Israeli strike targeting a building in central Beirut on Sunday killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif, that’s according to officials from the resistance movement and several media outlets.

The officials said three other people were injured in the strike in the densely populated Ras al-Nabaa district. They noted that the building was targeted without warning.

Afif managed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the resistance movement.

He hosted several press conferences amid the rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital devastated by Israel’s massive bombing campaign that began in September this year.

Israel has killed about 3,500 people in Lebanon since October last year.