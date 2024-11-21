Russian envoy says E3 making ‘very serious mistake’ by drafting anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, says the European trio of France, Britain, and Germany, known as E3, are making a “very serious mistake” by crafting a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors.

"We expect extremely heated and serious discussions on Iran at the Board of Governors," Ulyanov wrote in a message posted on his social media account X.

"Some Western Governors of the Board of Governors are going to make a very serious mistake which will have very negative implications. Apparently, they abandoned diplomacy and count on escalation," he added.

Ulyanov's remarks come amid reports that the European trio is planning to put to vote their draft resolution against Iran in the IAEA board.