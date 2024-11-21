Kyiv claims Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile on Ukraine

Ukraine said Russia fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro on Thursday, in what would be the first use in war of a weapon designed to deliver long-distance nuclear strikes.

Western officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, later told Reuters their initial analysis showed it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, though they left open the possibility that conclusion could change.

Regardless of its classification, the latest strike highlighted rapidly rising tensions in the 33-month-old war

Ukraine fired U.S. and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week despite warnings by Moscow that it would see such action as a major escalation.

Security experts said that if Thursday's strike involved an intercontinental ballistic missile , it would be the first use of such a missile in war. ICBMs are strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are an important part of Russia's nuclear deterrent