Pezeshkian visits Sistan-Baluchestan Province

TEHRAN –As his first provincial visit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Sistan-Baluchestan Province in the southeast of the country on Thursday, during which a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for implementing 39 economic projects was signed.

Based on the mentioned MOU which was signed during a meeting with the province’s economic operators and officials on Thursday, 700 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) is going to be allocated for completing 39 economic projects in the province.

As ISNA reported, the mentioned projects are mostly in the fields of agriculture, mining, and fisheries.

During this trip, Pezeshkian also ordered the implementation of 33 resolutions with a total credit of 45 trillion rials (about $90 million) to complete some semi-finished projects across the province.

Upon arrival at Zahedan International Airport on Thursday, President Pezeshkian told the press that the main goal of his provincial visits would be to hear people’s voice and their concerns and to follow up on the development projects in various provinces.

As reported, 11 members of the cabinet accompanied the president on his trip to Sistan-Baluchestan.

The members of the government delegation visited various cities of the province to convey the president's greetings, participate in public gatherings, and inaugurate some projects in different parts of the province.

