President Pezeshkian to visit North Khorasan as second leg of provincial tour

TEHRAN – Following his first provincial visit to Sistan-Baluchestan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to embark on his second provincial tour, this time to North Khorasan.

The Acting Director of Public Relations for North Khorasan Governorate, Moslem Rabaniyan, confirmed the visit in an interview with Tasnim News.

He stated, “North Khorasan will soon host the President and his ministers.” This tour aims to build on the momentum from the President’s earlier visit to Sistan-Baluchestan and further strengthen ties with local communities across the country.

Rabaniyan revealed that seven cabinet ministers are expected to join the President during this trip. “So far, the participation of the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and the Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade has been confirmed. We hope the President will be accompanied by the full team,” he stated.

Initially, it was announced that South Khorasan Province would be the President’s second destination for provincial visits. However, it appears that plan has been set aside.

Rabaniyan noted that this trip will provide an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns and expectations. Additionally, the President will attend the National Prayer Conference, hosted by North Khorasan, where he will deliver the keynote speech.

Rabaniyan also referred to the Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s previous visit to North Khorasan, during which he emphasized the province’s potential to rank among the top 10 in the country. “We hope that during the President’s visit, the province’s challenges and aspirations, as conveyed by the media and local stakeholders, will reach the President and his ministers. This will pave the way for faster development and bring the Leader’s vision for North Khorasan closer to realization,” he concluded.

The President’s visit is officially scheduled for late December. The accompanying ministers will travel to various parts of the province ahead of the visit to assess the latest conditions in towns and rural areas.