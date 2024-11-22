Iranian tourism minister meets Azerbaijan’s PM at COP29

TEHRAN - Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, met with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the sidelines of COP29, the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Baku from November 11 to 22.

During their meeting on Wednesday, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the field of tourism. They expressed a shared commitment to further developing cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The discussion also addressed the current status of ties between the two nations, exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in mutually beneficial areas, including the resumption of tourist exchanges.

PM Asadov also emphasized that advancing climate action in tourism is a key priority under Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency.

Salehi-Amiri attended COP29 to participate in a ministerial meeting focused on climate action in tourism, reaffirming Iran’s dedication to sustainable tourism development.

Salehi-Amiri has recently emphasized that tourism is a priority for the Islamic Republic. “With our vast historical sites, beautiful natural landscapes, and a culture of hospitality, Iran has immense potential as a travel destination.”

Based on available data, a total of 1.223 million Azerbaijanis ventured abroad in the first seven months of 2023, marking a 23.1% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Turkey emerged as the top destination, attracting 41.2% of Azerbaijani travelers, followed by Russia (21.4%), Georgia (8.7%), and Iran (8.6%). The remaining 20.1% explored other countries across the globe.

Also, Iran’s tourism industry witnessed a 21% upsurge in 2023, signaling a strong recovery in the post-COVID-19, according to data compiled by the World Travel and Tourism Council. According to the WTTC, the increase was part of a broader recovery following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the industry plummet by 45% in 2020. The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM