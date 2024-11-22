Iran denounces Canada-pushed UN resolution on human rights as ‘politically motivated’

TEHRAN – Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi has firmly rejected the "unjust and politically motivated resolution" on Iran's human rights situation.

During a Wednesday session at the UN Third Committee, Ershadi confronted the Canadian-sponsored anti-Iran resolution with evidence of Western double standards.

The resolution, introduced annually against Iran, received backing from 77 countries. A significant 94 nations either opposed or abstained, indicating widespread skepticism towards the Western-backed initiative.

The resolution accuses Iran’s law enforcement of “violating international obligations” concerning detainees and prisoners.

"Iran rejects the unjust and politically motivated resolution concerning the human rights situation in our country," declared the envoy, highlighting "the selective, biased, and hypocritical nature" of the resolution.

In her address, Ershadi highlighted Canada's questionable human rights record, noting Ottawa’s "deafening silence" on ISIS terrorist attacks against Iran and its systematic efforts to obstruct Iranian democratic processes by refusing to allow Iranians residing in Canada to vote.

The diplomat condemned the hypocrisy of the resolution's sponsors - Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany - who support "the heinous atrocities committed by the usurping and child-killing Israeli regime” in Gaza.

Ershadi called out the West's contradictory stance on human rights, highlighting their suppression of pro-Palestinian voices in academic institutions and their threatening treatment of refugees supporting Palestinian rights.

"Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights," Ershadi stated in conclusion.