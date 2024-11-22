Larijani says he is “sure Hezbollah will win” following Beirut visit

TEHRAN – In an interview with Khamenei.ir, Ali Larijani, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, shared insights from his recent back-to-back visits to Syria and Lebanon during a time of escalating tensions due to ongoing Israeli aggressions.

Reflecting on his observations, Larijani emphasized the unwavering spirit of those he met, particularly highlighting the resilience of Hezbollah fighters. "In this journey, I observed spirits that were as steadfast as the resilience seen on Ashura," he remarked, drawing parallels between the Hezbollah fighters' determination and the courage and sacrifice Imam Hossein (AS) and his companions showed in the battle of Karbala.

He recounted a poignant encounter with martyr Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah’s media chief Israel assassinated shortly after Larijani left for Tehran, who conveyed a powerful message: "We stand firm; you should know that we are ready to resist. No one among our friends in Lebanon should think we are broken. We are prepared."

Larijani noted that many Hezbollah members exhibited "strong spirits and hope for the future," stating, "This spirit, this steadfastness in work, and this courage in action will lead them to victory." He expressed confidence in Hezbollah's capabilities, asserting that the Resistance group remains resilient despite Israeli bombardments. "The main capacities of Hezbollah have not yet been depleted. They still have extensive resources and have become self-sufficient in producing their capabilities," he explained.

Addressing the strategic miscalculations of the Israeli regime, Larijani stated, "I think the Zionist regime made a mistake here, thinking that after the bombings and the discussions about pressure, they would reach the Litani River within a week or two." He pointed out that over thirty days have passed without significant ground movements from Israel on its ongoing offensive against Lebanon, leading to continuous casualties for their forces.

Larijani also underscored Iran's commitment to supporting Lebanon as a whole. "We defend the entirety of Lebanon and the whole government of Lebanon... it is a strong bastion for defending the land of Lebanon and preventing this Israeli aggression against the entire region," he asserted. He acknowledged ongoing diplomatic efforts led by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to resolve the crisis, expressing hope for a fruitful outcome.

When asked about the reactions of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Speaker Berri to Ayatollah Khamenei's messages, Larijani reported that both leaders expressed deep respect for the Leader's insights. "They view him as a guiding figure in regional issues and deadlocks," he noted. Larijani added that both leaders welcomed the messages, stating that they align with what is needed in today's circumstances.