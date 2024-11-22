ICC order implicitly faults enablers of war crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN - U.S. President Joe Biden has called an International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza “outrageous”. But, in reality, Biden’s objection to the arrest warrant is outrageous.

While judges were saying there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu bore "criminal responsibility" for crimes in Gaza, it is dreadful that Biden says the decision is outrageous.

The main reason for the U.S. president’s strong opposition to the arrest warrant is that the ICC decision somehow implicates him too because his administration has facilitated war crimes, crimes against humanity, and in one word genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Biden is unsettled because he is internationally recognized as complicit in the Gaza crimes and got the title “genocide Joe” by American citizens.

His administration has frequently vetoed UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate end to Israel’s horrible war on Gaza (the latest one was on Wednesday), approved about 18 billion dollars in military aid to Israel, provided extremely lethal weapons, such as 2,000-pound bombs, to the regime in defiance of strong demands by the international community to impose an arms embargo against Israel.

No wise person could stand on the side of Netanyahu and his ultra-rightist government who have been collectively punishing 2.3 million Gazans, blocking food and medicine to the people, starving them, indiscriminately bombarding their hiding places, and many other unspeakable crimes.

He proved that his crocodile tears for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza were purely hypocritical. His administration’s total subservience also failed to help his Democratic Party win the presidential elections.

Biden stood on the wrong side of history in the Gaza war. He will go down in history as an accomplice in the Gaza genocide.

Finally, the ICC’s order brought shame to Biden as an enabler of war crimes in Gaza and the title of war criminal for Netanyahu even though, because of the U.S. support, it is unlikely that he would stand trial at the international court.