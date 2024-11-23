Iran among world’s top 4 aircraft refueler builders

TEHRAN - Iran is among the world's top four countries in producing aircraft refuelers, an official familiar with the matter told IRIB.

Navid Salimi said refuelers are the vehicles used for transporting and distributing liquid fuel to aircraft at airports and are currently manufactured based on certain international standards.

The number of manufacturers of these vehicles is less than five companies worldwide because the manufacturing of these vehicles requires high technology, Salimi said.

