Knowledge-based firms to attend Japan's nano tech expo

TEHRAN –A delegation of Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 24th International Nanotechnology Exhibition & Conference (nano tech 2025) which is scheduled to be held from January 29 to 31 in Tokyo, Japan.

Supported by the Headquarters for the Development of Nano-technology and the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, knowledge-based companies will showcase their latest achievements in various industrial areas such as nanomaterials, nano-devices, nanostructures, nanostructures’ measurement and analysis, convergence of nanotechnology in advanced industries and functional products, ISNA reported.

With the theme of ‘Bridge to Future Business: Innovating Nanotechnology’, the event is a place where innovative materials and next-generation devices are gathered to explore the implementation of future technologies in society based on nanotechnology, an important common base technology for research and development.

48 countries import Iranian nano-tech products

According to the latest statistics, Iran’s nano-tech products are exported to 48 countries worldwide.

The first five export destinations are Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkey, and Georgia, accounting for some 80 percent of exports, Mehr quoted Emad Ahmadvand, an official with the vice presidency for science and technology, as saying.

A total of 1808 nano-tech products have so far been produced and marketed in 15 different industrial fields based on domestic technologies in the current Iranian calendar year that ends on March 20.

Based on the survey, the total sale of nano-tech products made in Iran is calculated to be more than 300 trillion rials (around $600m), Ahmadvand pointed out.

The market’s total value is equal to 1.125 billion dollars, with nano-tech products exports accounting for 69 million dollars representing six percent of the entire market value.

Last year, the best-selling products were sanitary faucets, oil and gas nano-catalysts, automotive nano-catalysts, construction and decorative tiles, and optoelectronic products, respectively.

The industrial fields of construction; automobile and transportation; oil, gas, and petrochemical had the largest share of the market, respectively.

Iran a global leader in nano-tech

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The increase in scientific publications and sales of nano products proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field.

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the impressive fourth place worldwide.

According to StatNano, a leading nanotechnology website, Iran has made great strides in the field of nanotechnology being ranked fourth in terms of nanotechnology publication.

This ranking proves the country’s remarkable scientific development.

The site considers the number of scientific articles to compare scientific progress in nanoscience, technology, and industry.

