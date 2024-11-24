Home-made super heavy-duty cone crusher unveiled in ConMine 2024

TEHRAN – Iran unveiled the country’s largest domestically-developed heavy-duty cone crusher on Saturday at the 18th International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran CONMINE) in Tehran.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh, and two other ICCIMA board members, Mohammad Reza Bahraman and Payam Bagheri.

According to the representatives of Teknotak Company, the manufacturer of this equipment, the Super 66 cone crusher has a crushing capacity of 600 tons per hour in the fine-crushing model and 1,200 tons per hour in the heavy-duty model.

The importance of this device lies in the fact that nearly 100 million tons of iron ore and 27 million tons of copper ore are extracted annually in the country, while 40% of the machinery and mining equipment are worn out.

So far, the company has exported its products to more than 28 countries worldwide, and with the production of this new device, it can eliminate the need for imports in this sector.

Iran ConMine, which opened in the Iranian capital on Saturday, showcases advancements in mining technology, aims to foster collaborations, and addresses key challenges in the sector. It will run for four days at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

