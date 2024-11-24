Arasbaran Cultural Center reviews Woody Allen’s “Café Society”

TEHRAN-Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran screened the 2016 American romantic comedy-drama film “Café Society” written and directed by Woody Allen on Sunday.

The film screening was followed by a review session attended by Iranian film critic Kurosh Jahed.

Set in the 1930s, the plot follows a young man who moves to Hollywood, where he falls in love with the assistant to his uncle, a powerful talent agent.

Looking for an exciting career, young Bobby Dorfman leaves New York for the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. After landing a job with his uncle, Bobby falls for Vonnie, a charming woman who happens to be his employer's mistress. Settling for friendship but ultimately heartbroken, Bobby returns to the Bronx and begins working in a nightclub. Everything falls into place when he finds romance with a beautiful socialite until Vonnie walks back into his life and captures his heart once again.

The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell, Jeannie Berlin, Blake Lively, Parker Posey, Corey Stoll, and Ken Stott.

The film had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016, and was theatrically released in the United States on July 15, 2016. It received generally positive reviews. It received a nomination at the Golden Eagle Award in 2017 for Best Foreign Language Film.

Photo: Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from “Café Society”

