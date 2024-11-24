New advanced centrifuges activated, says Iran’s parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iran has commenced operating new advanced centrifuges following a contentious International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced.

"Iran's reciprocal response to the political misuse of the IAEA's Board of Governors was immediately put on the agenda," Ghalibaf stated during Sunday's parliamentary session, confirming that "a series of new and advanced centrifuges has been launched."

The move follows the IAEA Board of Governors' recent resolution, which passed with 19 votes in favor, 3 against, and 12 abstentions. It condemns Iran for “insufficient cooperation” with the UN nuclear watchdog under the JCPOA without addressing the West’s continuous shunning of the deal.

Shortly after the resolution was enacted, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement declaring the country's plans to enhance uranium enrichment capacity and speed up the development of advanced centrifuge technology.

Ghalibaf denounced the "unrealistic, politicized, and destructive approach" of the European troika and the U.S., noting that it resulted in the issuance of the “unjustified and non-consensus” resolution concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

‘The most egregious war criminals in history’

The Parliament Speaker also addressed the recent International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant.

Ghalibaf remarked that "80 years of lies and whitewashing of Israel’s heinous crimes have become ineffective due to the martyrdom of tens of thousands of civilians, as well as Resistance leaders in Gaza and Lebanon."

He added that the ruling against “two of the most egregious war criminals in contemporary history” represents the first step in a series of actions against Israeli murderers for their atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel's brutal onslaught since October 2023 has resulted in over 44,000 martyrs in Gaza and 3,600 in Lebanon, with widespread displacement of civilians in both regions.

Ghalibaf concluded his address by extending his condolences to the government and people of Pakistan following a recent terrorist attack, affirming Iran's commitment to supporting regional security cooperation.