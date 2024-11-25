Iran’s Rezaei among World ParaVolley Coaching Commission
TEHRAN - Following the success of the recent Level 2 Coaching Pilot course, World ParaVolley is now able to confirm the structure and goals of the Coaching Commission for the next Paralympic cycle through to LA 2028.
The group will work together to further develop the educational pathways for those working within the sport of sitting volleyball and expand the presence of coaches within the broader institutional matters.
World ParaVolley recognizes the vital role that coaches play in advancing and growing ParaVolley sports, as well them being central to raising the level of the game which thrills and excites audiences through competitions globally. The Coaching Commission will be instrumental in promoting professional development and supporting coaches who are the backbone of the sport at all levels.
This initiative marks a significant step forward in World ParaVolley’s commitment to strengthening the international coaching community, ensuring that coaches have the tools, knowledge, and platform to effectively support the development of ParaVolley athletes worldwide.
The group consists of a diverse selection of highly experienced coaches and experts covering all levels and regions of the globe, who will work collaboratively to shape the future of coaching in ParaVolley.
Matt Rogers (GBR) – Coaching Coordinator
Bill Hamiter (the U.S.) – Women’s Sitting Volleyball
Hadi Rezaei (IRI) – Men’s Sitting Volleyball
Fernando Guimaraes (BRA) – Mentoring Program
Nicole Ban (CAN) – Level 2 Course Content Lead
Fabio Ormindelli (ITA) – Level 1 Course Content Lead
Peter Karreman (NED) – Coach Tutors
Gregory Walker (the U.S.) – Webinar Program
Dr. Mosaad Elaiuty (EGY) – PVA Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics
Lazaro Beltran (the U.S.) – PVPA Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics
Lorenzo Giacobbi (ITA) – PVE Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics
Alireza Moameri (IRI) – PVAO Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics
Ralf Peter Lenz (GER) – Coaching Resource Library
John Kessel (the U.S.) – Grassroots
