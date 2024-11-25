Iran’s Rezaei among World ParaVolley Coaching Commission

TEHRAN - Following the success of the recent Level 2 Coaching Pilot course, World ParaVolley is now able to confirm the structure and goals of the Coaching Commission for the next Paralympic cycle through to LA 2028.

The group will work together to further develop the educational pathways for those working within the sport of sitting volleyball and expand the presence of coaches within the broader institutional matters.

World ParaVolley recognizes the vital role that coaches play in advancing and growing ParaVolley sports, as well them being central to raising the level of the game which thrills and excites audiences through competitions globally. The Coaching Commission will be instrumental in promoting professional development and supporting coaches who are the backbone of the sport at all levels.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in World ParaVolley’s commitment to strengthening the international coaching community, ensuring that coaches have the tools, knowledge, and platform to effectively support the development of ParaVolley athletes worldwide.

The group consists of a diverse selection of highly experienced coaches and experts covering all levels and regions of the globe, who will work collaboratively to shape the future of coaching in ParaVolley.

Matt Rogers (GBR) – Coaching Coordinator

Bill Hamiter (the U.S.) – Women’s Sitting Volleyball

Hadi Rezaei (IRI) – Men’s Sitting Volleyball

Fernando Guimaraes (BRA) – Mentoring Program

Nicole Ban (CAN) – Level 2 Course Content Lead

Fabio Ormindelli (ITA) – Level 1 Course Content Lead

Peter Karreman (NED) – Coach Tutors

Gregory Walker (the U.S.) – Webinar Program

Dr. Mosaad Elaiuty (EGY) – PVA Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics

Lazaro Beltran (the U.S.) – PVPA Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics

Lorenzo Giacobbi (ITA) – PVE Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics

Alireza Moameri (IRI) – PVAO Zone / Level 1 Applications & Course Logistics

Ralf Peter Lenz (GER) – Coaching Resource Library

John Kessel (the U.S.) – Grassroots