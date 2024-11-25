IAF cinematheque to show “National Theatre Live: Good”

TEHRAN-The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the recorded stage performance of “National Theatre Live: Good” (2023) directed by Dominic Cooke on Wednesday.

The screening, set for 5 p.m., will be followed by a review session with Abbas Ghaffari as the host and theater critic Mahmoudreza Habibi, Mehr reported.

“Good” written by C. P. Taylor is an undeniably important play, a story that needs to be told and never forgotten. The subject is dark and shocking.

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

The play demonstrates just how easily that can happen. And how easily someone can convince themselves that they are doing no wrong.

CP Taylor's script is magnificently performed by an exceptional cast. David Tennant plays John Halder who becomes embroiled with, and eventually a core part of, the Nazi party. Tennant is terrific! It's a treat to watch him perform on stage. Halder is not a likable character; he's selfish as well as delusional. He's happy to burn books as long as he can keep his own copies, for example.

The women around Halder - his mother, wife, and lover - are all played exquisitely by Sharon Small. The wife and lover are thinly written and don't seem to have any motivation other than for Halder's affections. His mother is more developed; she's blind and living with dementia. Halder's experience of caring for her leads him to write a book on euthanasia that first brings him to the Nazi's attention.

Cecil Philip Taylor (1929-1981) usually credited as C.P. Taylor, was a Scottish playwright. He wrote almost 80 plays during his 16 years as a professional playwright, including several for radio and television. He also made a number of documentary programs.

SS/SAB

