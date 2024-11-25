Netanyahu’s hegemonic project entails war to preserve alleged ‘national security’

BEIRUT - Netanyahu’s insistence on invading Rafah despite the Biden administration’s geostrategic concerns and his admission that he decided to assassinate Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah demonstrates that the war he has waged in the region requires him to go beyond the permissible frameworks. This indicates a shift in the direction of Tel Aviv’s ties with Washington.

Undoubtedly, Washington does not completely oppose Netanyahu’s genocidal behavior, as it has provided many services to the occupying entity over the past decades, including withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal; supporting the war on Yemen; supporting takfiri terrorist cells in Syria and Iraq; assassinating General Qassem Soleimani; recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli entity; approving Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Height; etc. And prior to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood the Israeli entity sought to strengthen its relations with the Persian Gulf countries.



Indeed, the successive US administrations have spared no effort to ensure Israel’s military superiority in addition to fortifying its colonial military bases in the region under the pretext of preserving regional security in the face of the resistance forces.

However, the collapse of the Israeli deterrence theory thanks to the rising of the Axis of Resistance forces has prompted Netanyahu to reformulate the Israeli-American relationship based on a strategy that is free from any controls set by Washington under the pretext of “preserving national security.”

This was evident in obstructing any ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement. Further, Netanyahu insists on a military resolution in Gaza by imposing security control over the Strip up to Rafah.

In parallel, Netanyahu insists on removing Hezbollah from south of the Litani River and weakening its role in Lebanese domestic politics, especially by facilitating the election of an anti-Hezbollah president who will sign a “peace” agreement that changes the face of the Middle East as “Israel” desires.

Netanyahu knows for sure that his regime is unable to eliminate the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon; lift the Yemeni siege on the Red Sea; disable Iran’s missile and nuclear power, etc. Therefore, Netanyahu’s hegemonic project requires a bloody path to preserve his alleged “national security,” which never returns the region to the time before the Al-Aqsa Flood.