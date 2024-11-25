Arrest warrant for Netanyahu not enough, death sentence needed: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant are not sufficient, rather the two should be sentenced to death for the heinous crimes they have committed against humanity.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Monday, during a meeting with thousands of volunteering Basij forces, while millions of other Basij members watched him live on TV.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution criticized the Zionist regime's actions in Palestine and Lebanon. He stated, "The stupid Zionists imagine that by bombarding people's homes, hospitals, and places where people are gathered, they're the victors. No, no one in the world considers that to be a victory."

Emphasizing that the enemy has not and will not be victorious in Gaza and Lebanon despite its egregious war crimes, the Leader added, "The arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu is not enough and a death sentence should be issued for him and the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime."

Ayatollah Khamenei deemed the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon to have backfired on the perpetrators, leading to a strengthening and emboldening of the Resistance. He added that the brave young Palestinians and Lebanese, regardless of their social status or involvement in combat, find themselves under bombardment and the threat of death. “Consequently, they see no alternative but to fight and resist. Thus, these criminal fools are, in fact, unwittingly expanding the Resistance Front.”

He underscored that the expansion of the Resistance Front is an absolute and inviolable necessity, emphasizing that however vast the Resistance Front is now, it will be several times bigger than this tomorrow.

In the continuation of his speech, the Leader enumerated the denial of nations' abilities and humiliating them as longstanding policies of the domineering powers. He added, "According to the verses in the Quran, Pharaoh belittled and humiliated his people to ensure their obedience. However, Pharaoh was more noble than the current rulers of America and Europe; for not only do they humiliate their own people, but they also belittle other nations in order to plunder their resources and interests."

Ayatollah Khamenei described domestic agents of imperialism as complementary to the external pressures and psychological warfare of the oppressors. He added, "Just as they did during the nationalization of the oil industry, these agents, in harmony with their masters, deny the history, identity, and capabilities of the nation to clear the way for the oppressors."

Speaking on Iran’s Basij forces, the Leader considered the Basij ideology to be a barrier breaker, stating that, "The self-belief stemming from the spirit of the Basij, neutralizes the very dangerous soft weapons of the domineering system, which aims to humiliate, render passive, and instill despair in the nation. Undoubtedly, this spirit and the abilities arising from it will prevail over all the policies of the United States, the West, and the Zionist regime, both within the country and among the members of the Resistance Front."

The Leader emphasized: "A Basij member, with faith in their goal of establishing an Islamic society and civilization and implementing justice, moves forward without fear of death and with a desire for martyrdom. It is due to these qualities that Iranian Basijis are certain that they will ultimately eliminate the Zionist regime one day."

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded his remarks by stating that awareness of the plans that the U.S. has for countries in the region and standing firm against them is one of the factors that strengthen the Basij in the field of politics. "The ideal scenario for the U.S. to secure its interests in the region involves either the establishment of 'despotism and dictatorship' or 'chaos and anarchism' in countries. Whichever of these two situations that arise in the country, is the enemy's doing, and the Basij must stand against it.”