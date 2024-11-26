Oil exports continue as usual: Paknejad

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says following President Trump’s election in the United States, Iran is taking new measures to ensure that the country’s oil exports continue without or with minimal challenges.

Paknejad made the remarks in an interview with Shana, adding the Oil Ministry has no significant concerns regarding oil exports.

Regarding the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, Paknejad said: "We plan not to accept any restrictions on our oil production due to the circumstances we are facing."

He mentioned: Some friends ask me whether the quantity and way of Iran's crude oil sales will change with the new U.S. president's coming to power; and I respond: "In this regard, we have no significant concerns."

“Through regular meetings with my colleagues in the International Affairs Department, measures have been taken to ensure that Iran's oil exports will continue without or with minimal challenges," the minister emphasized.

EF/