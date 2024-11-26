Book on Hezbollah martyr unveiled in Tehran, celebrating borderless resistance literature

TEHRAN- “Aiedah,” a book about the life of a Lebanese Holy Shrine Defender, was unveiled during a ceremony held at Tehran’s Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization on Monday.

The event was attended by several Iranian cultural officials, representatives from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, families of Lebanese resistance martyrs, and Iranian artists.

Written by Iranian writer Mahboubeh Sadat Razavinia, the book narrates the life of Aiedah Sorour, the mother of martyr Ali Abbas Ismail Karrar from Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement. This book has been published by Soore Mehr Publication in Tehran and is the first account of the lives of the families of martyrs from the resistance front outside Iran's borders, written in Persian by an Iranian author.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of Art Bureau Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman said that this book represents one of the earliest sprouts of borderless literature.

“We hope that this stage of growth in the literature of resistance will be as blessed, fruitful, and brilliant as the initial phase of resistance literature, and through the grace of this literature reaching out to non-Iranian resistance, we anticipate that the literature of resistance will become increasingly global.”

“Today, due to the efforts of the writers and activists in this field, we can gradually say that in resistance literature, we no longer have borders in telling the story of the human spirit of resistance. The spirit of resistance transcends nationality; it encompasses the Iranian, Lebanese, Yemeni, Palestinian, Iraqi, and Syrian human beings,” he added.

Dadman emphasized that for resistance literature to thrive and continue to shine, it must inevitably engage with the spirit of resistance beyond Iran's geographical borders.

“Aiedah”, telling the story of a devoted, self-sacrificing, and loving Lebanese mother recounting her narrative and her martyr son's tale, is indeed one of the first sprouts of literature without borders, he mentioned.

For his part, Sayyed Abdullah Safieddine the head of Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, expressed his gratitude to those who have stood by them since the birth of the resistance, stating: " The delicate task of writing about the families of martyrs is valuable and significant, and its impact over these forty years has been profound in Lebanon and in promoting the culture of resistance."

"While speeches may or may not be pursued, the translated works from the martyrs of the Iran’s Sacred Defense, Palestinian martyrs, Holy Shrine Defenders’ martyrs, martyrs of the liberation of southern Lebanon, martyrs of the 2006 war, and ultimately the book 'Aiedah,' represent a significant collaborative effort that is immeasurable in its effect on advancing the axis of resistance and understanding the Islamic resistance community, not only in Lebanon but throughout the region."

In her remarks during the unveiling ceremony, Aiedah Sorour expressed her gratitude to everyone participating in the event, saying: "No matter how much I try to express my thanks to all those who have supported the resistance or the kindness of the Iranians, I feel I cannot do justice. I never dreamed of being in Iran, yet here I am.”

“My son was among the brave Lebanese youths, who answered the call for help, sacrificing themselves in the path of resistance."



She continued: "I am grateful that I witnessed Imam Khomeini’s revolution with my own eyes, while Imam Musa Sadr was able to seize signs of that revolution and prepare soldiers for the cause."

“Although I lost my son when he became a martyr, I take pride in the fact that he went to defend the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA) and was martyred in that endeavor. These sacrifices bring us dignity, honor, and credibility,” she concluded.

