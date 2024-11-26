Araghchi calls for enforcement of ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the international community to take decisive action and act on the recent ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant.

Speaking at the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum in Lisbon, Portugal, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of implementing the ICC’s provisional orders aimed at preventing further atrocities in the region.

"The world must not remain silent in the face of these crimes against humanity," Araghchi stated. "We call for immediate enforcement of the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for the arrest of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, who stands accused of perpetrating heinous acts."

The ICC said on Thursday that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival”.