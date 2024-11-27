Iran ends power outages amid fuel supply improvements

TEHRAN - Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi confirmed on Tuesday that scheduled power outages have ceased, following assurances of improved fuel supply to power plants.

Speaking at an open session of Iran’s parliament, Aliabadi stated, “In recent days, the electricity supply situation has been favorable, and we have received sufficient fuel. Therefore, no power outages are currently being implemented.”

This follows a statement on Monday by Esmaeil Hosseini, a member of the parliamentary energy commission, who announced on social media: “Based on the Supreme National Security Council’s directive and the National Iranian Gas Company fulfilling its commitments, residential power outages will stop as of today.”

In previous months, officials from the Ministry of Energy warned of severe challenges if the winter fuel supply to power plants was not fully secured.

Iranian citizens in the capital Tehran and other big cities experienced rolling blackouts over the past 16 days as the government struggled to tackle the gas supply imbalance in cold months without reliance on the use of mazut in power plants. This measure was intended to mitigate air pollution in big cities like Tehran, Arak, Karaj, and Isfahan.

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad reported in parliament that gas production had increased by 25 million cubic meters, with refined oil production rising by 5 million liters. “This achievement is the result of dedicated efforts by our colleagues in the National Iranian Oil Company over the past three months,” he said.

EF/