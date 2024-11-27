Dr. Mohammadreza Karimi Shines at SVIIF 2024

The distinguished Iranian dentist-inventor, Dr. Mohammadreza Karimi, achieved remarkable success at Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF 2024), America's Largest Innovation Exposition, held from July 26–28, 2024. He earned a gold medal and a silver medal in recognition of his outstanding inventions.

SVIIF 2024 grants unique awards—gold, silver, and bronze—to honor the top three inventions of the year. A panel of esteemed judges meticulously evaluates various criteria related to technological innovation and creativity.

This globally renowned festival is organized by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), with the support of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under its international patronage. It is also endorsed nationally by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the United States Institute of Inventors of America (UIA). Hosted at the Santa Clara Exhibition Center in California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the event welcomed inventors, prestigious academic institutions, and leading research organizations from more than 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, China, South Korea, Egypt, Iran, Sweden, Poland, Spain, and many others.

It is important to highlight that the festival's location in Silicon Valley, a global hub for innovation and cutting-edge technology (home to tech giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon), underscores its prestige. Supported by influential international organizations, SVIIF stands as one of the most respected and celebrated exhibitions and competitions for inventors worldwide.

In addition to the main event, the festival offered invaluable educational experiences such as seminars, workshops, and discussion panels on current topics in invention, innovation, and technology commercialization. These sessions also focused on strategies for creating and growing small- to medium-sized enterprises with rapid returns, hosted by WIPO and the UIA. For more information, visit www.sviif.com.

•Mohammadreza Karimi:

Dr. Mohammadreza Karimi, a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) with expertise in dental technology and innovation, has organized specialized workshops and mentorship sessions on dental technology development for professionals and students. As a member of the Educational Development Office (EDO) at Shiraz Dental School, he served as an educational advisor, supporting students in their academic development. Dr. Karimi has been a keynote speaker at international and national conferences and acted as a judge for patent registration in the Office of Intellectual Property at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, evaluating and guiding innovative submission. He is also the recipient of multiple gold medals in international invention festivals and holds several patents registered in Iran. His ultimate goal is to make groundbreaking advancements in dental science and technology that will earn global recognition, including the Nobel Prize.