Netanyahu has nothing to boast of

TEHRAN - After more than two months of relentless massive bombardments of Hezbollah headquarters, residential areas, and the assassination of its top leaders and commanders by American-supplied fighter jets, Israel saw no alternative other than agreeing to a ceasefire.

Israel left no stone unturned to dispirit Hezbollah and force it to surrender. It started with exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in clandestine terrorist moves in two successive days on Sept. 17 and 18.

Israel’s massive bombardments of residential areas, mostly populated by the Shia communities, were primarily intended to fuel an insurgency against Hezbollah or trigger sectarian strife in the country similar to the 1975-1990 civil war.

However, these vicious moves proved the opposite. Most Lebanese people and political leaders as well as political factions with whatever political tendencies or religious backgrounds stood on the side of Hezbollah and rushed to the help of the displaced people, whose number exceeded 1.2 million people. This happened despite the fact that Lebanon is suffering from harsh economic problems and sanctions and some of its political leaders have serious differences with Hezbollah.

Now the Zionist regime has nothing to boast of its full-blown war against Hezbollah. Its only successes were intelligence information, highly advanced fighter jets, and bunker-buster bombs.

It was forced to accept a ceasefire as it noticed that rockets and missiles were targeting Haifa and Tel Aviv, millions of its citizens were seeking refuge in shelters, its army was suffering heavy casualties in its ground invasion of south Lebanon, and even Netanyahu’s residences were not safe from attacks.

The lion-hearted Lebanese fighters revived the memories of the 2006 war for the invading troops.

If it were not for these reasons, Netanyahu, who is now recognized internationally as a war criminal, sees no boundary for his crimes. This man’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip are before our eyes.