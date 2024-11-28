'Famine is imminent in Gaza': UN

The UN sends a reminder that more than two million people are now trapped in the Gaza Strip with little access to food and no access to safe drinking water.

“Food is scarce, and famine is imminent. Most of Gaza’s water supply is unsafe to drink. With nowhere to go, families are living in abandoned homes or out in the open,” the UN said, Al Jazeera reported.

According to UN data, there are 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, with 4,000 Palestinian babies expected to be delivered this month.

“Approximately 15,000 of them are likely to be on the verge of famine,” the UN Population Fund said.

Kazem Abu-Khalaf, spokesman for the UN’s children’s relief fund, also says that 2,500 children in the Gaza Strip need urgent medical evacuation.

“30 percent of children in the Gaza Strip suffer from severe malnutrition,” he said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, 95 percent of the schools that house displaced people in the Gaza Strip have been “completely destroyed”, Abu-Khalaf said.

He added: “The situation in the northern Gaza Strip is extremely difficult, and tragic, and is getting worse.”

The Gaza Health Ministry also says that at least 44,330 people have been killed and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023.