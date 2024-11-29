Iran imports over 7m cellphones in 8 months

TEHRAN – Based on the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), some 7.329 million cellphone handsets, valued at $1.62 billion, were imported into the country in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–November 21).

According to IRICA, the cell phones imported in this period registered a 22 percent and a 15 percent reduction in volume and value, respectively.

In this period, more than 7.1 million mobile handsets were imported by commercial companies while 229,000 of the cellphone handsets were imported by passengers, IRNA reported.

EF/