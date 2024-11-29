What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Mahsa Rezai is currently underway at Baharin Gallery. The exhibit named “On the Hair of The Sun” will run until December 9 at the gallery located at No. 509, Hafez St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Pegah Shamloo is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

Entitled “Rust”, the exhibit will be running until December 13 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Parvin Heidarinasab.

The exhibition named “The Hidden Secrets” runs until December 9 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Leila Qandchi is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Fragile Facets”, the exhibit will run until December 16 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Shabnam Emdadian.

The exhibition titled “The Tyranny Essence of the Gaze” will run until December 10 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Lohrasb Bayat is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Superposition” will be running until December 17 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Masoud Sadeddin are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 9 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Gelareh Goudarzi is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Pines of Kashefi” will run until December 13 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* Behrouz Zindashti is showcasing a collection of his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “A Letter” will run until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Taher Pourheidari are on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Desert” runs until December 10 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

