Araghchi talks regional developments with religious leaders in Qom

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Qom on Friday for meetings with prominent scholars and religious leaders, including Grand Ayatollahs Javadi Amoli, Makarem Shirazi, and Nouri Hamedani.

The top diplomat discussed recent regional and international developments, focusing on diplomatic efforts to counter Israeli aggression and support Palestine and Lebanon.

Araghchi detailed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ actions over the past 100 days, emphasizing the government's commitment to neighborly relations and enhanced ties with neighboring and Muslim nations.

The foreign minister highlighted the role of public diplomacy in achieving foreign policy objectives and expressed the ministry’s intention to leverage the resources of Qom’s religious and intellectual centers.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stressed the importance of adhering to righteous principles and addressing the concerns of the Iranian people, highlighting the nation's abundant resources and potential.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani similarly emphasized the need for strong, constructive relationships with regional neighbors, prioritizing national interests and dignity.

The Grand Ayatollahs offered advice and perspectives on Iran's foreign policy, particularly concerning interactions with Islamic and neighboring countries, and offered prayers for the success of diplomatic efforts.