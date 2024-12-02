“What Makes Us Human” published in Persian

TEHRAN- “What Makes Us Human”, a picture book written by Victor D.O. Santos ad illustrated by Anna Forlati, has been published in Persian.

Fatemi is the publisher of the book originally released in 2023. It has been translated into Persian by Hossein Sheikh Rezai.

“What Makes Us Human,” is a poignant exploration of language, identity, and the intricate ways that communication shapes our lives. Released in partnership with UNESCO to honor the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032), this book serves as both a poetic riddle and a thoughtful reflection on the essence of what makes us uniquely human.

At the heart of the book is a compelling question: “Can you guess what I am?” The narrative unfolds with hints about the nature of language, emphasizing its long history and profound importance to humanity. Readers are invited to ponder the significance of language in connecting us to our past, present, and future. From the thousands of languages spoken around the globe to those at risk of disappearing, Santos masterfully illustrates the critical role that language plays in our lives.

The clever and thought-provoking text makes complex concepts accessible to young readers. Santos deftly incorporates examples of how language manifests in various forms, from digital communication through text messages to non-verbal cues like Braille, promoting an understanding of communication as a multifaceted and dynamic phenomenon. This inclusivity is particularly impactful as it encourages children to appreciate the diverse ways people express themselves, fostering empathy and curiosity about different cultures.

Anna Forlati's stunning illustrations complement the text beautifully, bringing the concepts to life with vibrant images that capture the imagination. Her illustrative style enhances the narrative, providing visual context that engages young readers and encourages them to connect with the themes presented. The combination of Santos’s insightful writing and Forlati’s captivating artwork creates a rich reading experience that resonates with both children and adults alike.

The book is not just an educational resource but a celebration of human connection and identity. It raises essential questions about the future of language and the importance of preserving endangered languages, making it a vital addition to family and school libraries. Its clever approach to difficult themes invites discussions about culture, history, and the intrinsic value of communication.

With its impactful message and artistic expression, “What Makes Us Human” has garnered acclaim. This book not only enlightens young minds but also encourages them to explore their own connections to the languages that shape their identities.

Victor D.O. Santos is an American-Brazilian linguist and children's author with a rich background, having lived in five different countries and studied ten languages. His English-language debut, “My Dad, My Rock” (Scribble), was recognized as a Kirkus Best Book of 2022.

Anna Forlati is an illustrator known for her engaging books, including “Yoga Poses for Kids” (Albert Whitman) and “My Dad, My Rock” (Scribble). Her work on “What Makes Us Human” was recognized in dPICTUS's Unpublished Picture Book Showcase and showcased at the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

