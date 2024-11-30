Archaeologist calls for increased excavations of Neolithic sites in Kermanshah

TEHRAN - Hojjat Darabi, an archaeologist and faculty member at Razi University in Kermanshah, has called for intensified archaeological excavations in the Kermanshah region, emphasizing its unparalleled significance for understanding the Neolithic era.

Speaking to ISNA, Dr. Darabi on Saturday highlighted the region’s rich array of prehistoric sites, which have the potential to shed light on the early stages of agriculture and settlement.

“Kermanshah holds a unique place in the archaeology of the Neolithic period,” Darabi said, noting the province’s historical importance in global research on the origins of farming and village life.

Kermanshah, located in Iran’s Zagros mountain range, is home to numerous sites from this period, making it an invaluable region for understanding the origins of human civilization.

As mentioned by Darabi, archaeological studies in the region date back to the late 1950s when a team led by Robert Braidwood from the University of Chicago conducted excavations at key sites such as Tepe Asiab and Tepe Sarab.

In the decades since, additional surveys have revealed that Kermanshah boasts the highest concentration of Neolithic sites in Iran. According to Darabi, evidence from these sites suggests that the first steps toward agriculture and village life were taken in the central Zagros region, including Kermanshah, approximately 10,000 years ago.

Significant discoveries

Tepe Ganj Dareh, near Harsin, stands out as the first site to provide evidence of goat domestication. Meanwhile, excavations at Tepe Sheikh Abad have uncovered remains linked to the cultivation of plants and animal husbandry. These findings underscore the region's central role in understanding early human civilization.

Need for targeted archaeological efforts

Elsewhere in his remarks, Darabi expressed concern that while the provincial cultural heritage department has shown a growing interest in targeted archaeological activities, most efforts remain limited to preliminary surveys for site preservation. “While protective measures are valuable, they cannot replace detailed excavations, which are essential for studying past societies,” he stated.

He further stressed that misconceptions about the risks of archaeological digs—such as fears that they might attract unauthorized looters—should not deter professionals from conducting necessary research. “Most sites have already suffered damage prior to any archaeological work,” he noted, warning that delays in excavation could lead to irreversible loss.

The role of public awareness and local engagement

Darabi also advocated for greater public awareness to ensure the protection of archaeological heritage. “The best way to preserve these sites is to educate local communities about their significance,” he said, adding that public engagement and scientific exploration go hand in hand in safeguarding cultural heritage.

A call for action

With the rapid destruction of archaeological sites on the rise, Darabi emphasized the urgency of systematic excavations backed by scientific planning and experienced personnel.

The archaeologist urged the Iranian cultural heritage authorities to reevaluate their approach to archaeological work, recognizing the role of heritage in uniting and enriching society.

“We owe much of our pride in historical landmarks, like Bisotun and Ganj Dareh, to past archaeological efforts,” he concluded. “The Neolithic heritage of Kermanshah is a unique asset that deserves immediate and sustained attention.”

The Neolithic period, also known as the New Stone Age, marks a pivotal transition in human history, characterized by the advent of agriculture, animal domestication, and permanent settlements.

AM