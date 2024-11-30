Geagea resumes campaign against Lebanon in parallel to Aleppo inferno

SOUTH LEBANON - The Lebanese Forces Party (LFP) leader, while justifying the Israeli genocide, is claiming that Hezbollah suffered defeat in Israel’s war on Lebanon and is now calling for the disarmament of the resistance movement.

The WikiLeaks documents revealed similar moves by Samir Geagea, the LFP chief, after the July 2006 war in which Hezbollah shattered the myth of Israel’s invincibility.

Samir Geagea, who is notoriously famous for his cruelty during the Lebanese 1975-1990 civil war, has rushed to hold an extraordinary meeting in the presence of LFP’s parliamentary bloc and executive body to inform them about his upcoming conspiracy against Hezbollah, what the US-led Israeli aggression on Lebanon failed to achieve.

Geagea has proposed a plan to dismantle Hezbollah’s structure north of the Litani River to eliminate it militarily and politically and undermine its social base.

The LFP chief has “advised” Hezbollah to return its weapons to Iran, without the slightest condemnation of the Israeli violations of the “truce”. He claimed that Hezbollah was the side that committed a “major crime against the Lebanese.”

Geagea has deliberately ignored all Lebanese ministerial statements that legitimized the resistance, claiming that Hezbollah’s weapons were not “legitimate”, demanding they be handed over to the Lebanese army.

The LFP chief threatened: “Anyone thinking that it is possible to return to the stage before October 7, 2023, Beware!! It is impossible to return to what we were before. Tell us if you do not want a state so that we know how to act. Our choice is clear, which is to limit weapons to the Lebanese army. Let Hezbollah’s members work as municipal police.”

Geagea – who is aspiring to take the post of resident – has not learned any lessons from the consequences of playing the cards of civil skirmishes and sectarian incitement as he highly aspires to “disarm” the resistance movement, which the Israeli enemy has failed to accomplish.

It is worth reminding readers that 12 years ago, during the foreign-backed insurgency in Syria, the Lebanese Forces Party made a “solidarity” visit to Gaza. Instead of heading to Gaza, MP Antoine Zahra, who led the delegation, could visit the Palestinian camps in Lebanon known for worse humanitarian conditions because the LFP MPs and their allies purposely obstructed the approval of their social and civil rights. However, the visit aimed to mislead the Palestinians and drag them into the quagmire of the foreign-backed terrorism in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army and its allies in the Axis of Resistance continue their attacks on the US bases. This reveals the failure of the “deterrence” strategy that Washington recently adopted by intensifying its attacks on sites within the areas controlled by the Syrian army.

In parallel, Washington continues to bring in ground military convoys and carry out joint training with the Free Syrian Army at the Tanf base, providing them with various artillery and missile systems to promote their capabilities to launch ground attacks on the Syrian army and its allies.

The US Central Command announced that it had struck a target of an “Iranian-backed” group in Syria. CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla has reiterated that the US forces “are committed” to taking all necessary measures to ensure the protection of their personnel.

Saturday witnessed a cautious calm in the axes of the city of Aleppo, especially after the deployment of the Syrian army around Aleppo airport. The Syrian warplanes have further targeted the armed terrorist groups that have spread to about 60% of the area of Aleppo, imposing a curfew on the population until further notice. In the northern countryside of Aleppo, the residents of the towns of Nubl and Zahraa evacuated the towns after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces entered them.