Production capacity increases at South Azadegan Oil field

TEHRAN - The acting head of technical inspection at Arvandan Oil and Gas Company has announced a significant increase in production capacity at the South Azadegan oil field.

This milestone was achieved by overcoming technical challenges and executing complex in-service welding and pipeline branching operations on saltwater well pipelines.

According to a report by IRIB News, Iman Etemad explained that, following directives from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to rapidly boost production, the company convened expert meetings to develop operational solutions.

He noted that one of the key challenges in increasing production at South Azadegan was limited processing capacity. To address this, the decision was made to create pipeline branches from saltwater wells, enabling the transfer of crude oil to West Karoun and North Azadegan facilities, thereby expanding production capacity.

“To avoid production stoppages and expedite operations, we employed in-service welding and hot-tapping techniques,” Etemad said. “These methods allow us to implement necessary pipeline branches without halting production, enabling production increases in various sections.”

He further detailed that during these operations, without interrupting fluid flow, the company performed welding for reinforcement sleeves and pipeline branches on several transfer lines, followed by drilling operations. Given the high sensitivity of these activities and the risks posed by elevated pressure and temperature during welding, strict adherence to safety standards and the use of specialized equipment were essential.

Etemad emphasized that compliance with standards was a top priority for the company during the project’s execution. “In parallel with increasing production, we must focus on the maintenance and repair of facilities and pipelines to prevent disruptions to sustainable production,” he said.

The acting head also highlighted the importance of corrosion protection in oil operations, stating, “Corrosion is one of the leading causes of damage to oil infrastructure. To control corrosion rates and extend equipment lifespan, we utilize corrosion-resistant alloys and coatings, inject inhibitors, monitor and maintain cathodic protection systems, and conduct regular inspections and evaluations of equipment coatings.”

EF/