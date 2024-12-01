It’s a key match against Al Shorta: Garrido

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team head coach Juan Carlos Garrido says that the match against Al Shorta in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite will be a key game for them.

Persepolis FC and Al Shorta will be desperate to keep their hopes alive when they square off at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Monday.

“We’ve trained well for the match and we are well aware of the importance of the match. It’s a key match for both teams,” Garrido said in the pre-match news conference.

“All players are motivated to win the match and we just focus on winning the match. Persepolis have just collected three points in their five previous matches but we deserved more,” the Spaniard added.

“In two previous matches, we lost our victory and I think we need a bit of luck against Al Shorta. In the AFC Champions League Elite we have no easy matches and are the teams to beat in this stage, that’s why they are here,” he added.

“Anyway, we have analyzed our opponents and want to win the match. It will be very important for us,” Garrido concluded.