Displaced Israelis reluctant to return home despite ceasefire: AFP

The AFP news agency is reporting that many Israelis who fled their homes in the border town of Kiryat Shmona are not ready to move back despite the ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Rakhel Revach, 57, told the agency that she wanted to return with “full security”.

“As long as there is no full security and I still hear booms and see the army inside [Lebanon], I am not willing to return,” she said.

Doron Shnaper, spokesman for the Kiryat Shmona municipality, told the agency that most residents of the town had yet to return.

“They will not return until the war is officially declared over,” he said. “From the experience of past years … ceasefires have always been fragile… What if the residents return and again missiles fall? Then what was the point of being displaced for a year and two months?”

Some 60,000 Israelis fled their homes in northern Israel after Hezbollah launched attacks on the country in the wake of the war on Gaza.