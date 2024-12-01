Tehran, Muscat discuss ways to forge sci-tech ties

TEHRAN –Iranian and Omani officials have examined the potentialities of expanding scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

On Saturday, an Iranian delegation including Iran’s ambassador to Oman, Mousa Farhang, and the country’s cultural attaché, Morteza Babaki-Nejad, held a meeting with Hamdan bin Sulaiman Al-Fazari, President of Sohar University, and some other staff of the university in Muscat, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, the Omani official stressed the good relationship between the two countries and elaborated on Sohar University’s status and accomplishments.

Farhang, for his part, highlighted Iran’s capabilities in technology and science. The official welcomed the idea of boosting scientific ties with Sohar University; he also voiced the readiness of the embassy to support the plans.

Besides, the officials discussed and made necessary arrangements for holding an Iranian sci-tech exhibition at Sohar University which is scheduled to be held in the near future.

Muscat to host Iran’s sci-tech days conference

Iran’s scientific and technology days conference was held in Muscat, Oman, from September 16 to 17.

The two-day conference included a technology exhibition and also specialized meetings, IRNA reported.

The exhibition was planned to be held at the History of Science Center of the German University of Technology in Muscat. The specialized sci-tech meetings were held at Sultan Qaboos University with the presence of Iranian scientists from technology parks.

The participants also paid a visit to technology centers in Muscat.

Moreover, Iranian science and technology parks set up 10 pavilions that feature advancement in robotics; nano-technology; modern oil and gas technology; education; health and medicine, road and construction; Information Technology; agriculture and animal husbandry; and transportation industry.

Enhancing sci-tech ties

In December 2023, Mohammad-Sadeq Khayatian, the head of Iran National Innovation Fund, and Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Hinai, the deputy chairman at the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones of Oman, in a meeting in Tehran stressed the need for the development of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

“In several visits to Iran, I have become familiar with Iranian products, companies, and industries closely,” Al Hinai said, highlighting the significance of research and development.

“Oman can be a gateway for Iranian companies to access the international market,” he added, Mehr news agency reported.

He also suggested creating a network of universities in the Islamic world to lead joint technological working groups.

Khayatian, for his part, said that about 9,300 knowledge-based companies and almost the same number of start-ups are operating in 45 science and technology parks in the country which shows Iran’s high capacity in the field of science and technology.

“Despite the cruel sanctions over the past few decades, the export of knowledge-based products has roughly reached one billion dollars per year,” he added.

MT/MG

